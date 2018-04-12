VIDEO: In today's County Times

Here's a look at some of the top stories in both editions of today's County Times.

Front pages of the West Sussex County Times (Thursday April 4 edition).

- Litter, vermin and toilet provision are among people’s top concerns when visiting Horsham Park

- A thief smashed his way into a town centre jewellers before fleeing with around £3,000 worth of cufflinks

- A terminally ill woman has been left distraught after a wrangle over parking in Horsham town centre

- 14 pages of entertainment

- 12 pages of sport

- A double page picture spread as the Horsham Pancake Race returns