VIDEO: Horsham star wows crowd on Britain’s Got Talent

Not many people can insult Simon Cowell’s trendiness and get a standing ovation from the man himself but a Horsham comedian won over the famously critical judge on UK’s biggest talent show.

Robert White stunned audiences on Britain’s Got Talent as he became one of the stars of the show on Saturday night (April 14).

The former St Mary’s School pupil had both the crowd and the judges in hysterics as he joked about Amanda Holden’s clothes, Simon’s Facebook profile and David Walliams being on gay dating app Grindr.

The 40-year-old, who was only officially diagnosed with Aspergers a few years ago, got four yes’ and a standing ovation as he progress to the next stage of the competition.

He is due to perform in Horsham over the weekend and spoke exclusively to the County Times about his experience on the show.

He said: “It was fantastically crazy. I got over one million views on my You Tube video and I have had people recognise me in the street. It was amazing.”

His Twitter has also exploded since his star performance with Robert gaining new followers and numerous tweets praising his act.

Robert was officially diagnosed with Aspergers six years ago despite being told he had other conditions as a child.

He said he was initially told in his early 20s he may have the condition and explained that he had struggled to keep up jobs and relationships but comedy was the one thing that helped him become more confident.

He said: “I failed at every other job but comedy was the one thing that kept going.

“I wasn’t very good socially with other people, I fell out with flat mates and other people.

“When I first started comedy I couldn’t go into a pub that I hadn’t been in before on my own.

“It helped me with my social skills, understanding audiences and understanding the way they work.”

Robert said he was now able to hold down other jobs and is currently working as a music teacher at a school in Essex.

He added: “The comedy has helped with everything. Comedy has taught me so much about people and now I can do a more normal job as well.”

In his act Robert touches on many personal issues in his life. He also combines his love of music with some of his performances, using his trusty keyboard and making up songs.

“In comedy I talk about lots of stuff, I talk about Aspergers and I talk about being gay,” he said. “A lot of it is improvised, I just make it up.

“I’m happy that I’m getting out to a wider audience and I’m happy that things are coming together.”

On Saturday’s show the judging panel - made up of writer and comedian David Walliams, singer Alesha Dixon, presenter Amanda Holden and producer Simon Cowell - were full of praise for Robert’s performance.

David said: “Everything you said was hilarious. You’re a beautiful soul, comedy flows from you like water. I just can’t wait to see what you’re going to do next.”

Alesha said: “From start to finish that was hilariously funny. You’re a shining star, it’s fantastic.”

Simon added: “Robert you know what you’re very unique, you’re very quirky, very funny and you’re very naughty.”

Robert is due to perform at the Capitol Theatre in Horsham on Sunday (April 22).

For more information visit www.robertwhitecomedy.com