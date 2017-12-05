Video: Horsham family home transformed into a winter wonderland

A family have transformed their Horsham home into a winter wonderland for the eighth year in a row - to help poorly youngsters.

The King family decorate their home with Christmas lights every year for the children’s charity the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The King family turn on their annual Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation. Pic Steve Robards SR1729091 SUS-170112-183534001 SUS-170112-183534001

And this year they are hoping to raise a record-breaking sum by spreading festive cheer with their breath-taking displays.

The family’s big switch-on took place at their home in Cottingham Avenue, Horsham, on Friday.

An added attraction this year proved to be mince pies and Christmas cupcakes sold to help bolster funds for the family’s worthwhile cause.

Christmas-crazy Grahame King works tirelessly every year to put on the Christmas extravaganza.

Wife Sallyanne says the display would not happen without his hard work.

She said he first began the Christmas fundraiser after getting a buzz from seeing the look on their children’s faces when the illuminations went up.

It takes Grahame two days to get everything down from the loft and another day repairing everything - followed by a further two days putting everything in its place ready for the switch-on.

Daughter Carrina said that this year the family hoped to raise more than last year’s sum of £1,200 for the Make A Wish Foundation.

“It’s a wonderful charity making children’s last wishes come true,” she said.

Added Carrina: “Absolutely everything we raise will be going to the charity.

“Last year we raised £1,200 and this year we’re hoping to do more.”