VIDEO: Fountain of water explodes out of pavement

A video shows the shocking moment a 25ft fountain of water erupted from a pavement today (March 26).

The pathway along Cedar Drive, in Southwater, 'exploded' on the corner with Bamborough Close earlier this afternoon shooting a stream of water into the sky.

Water explodes from pavement in Cedar Drive. Photo by Julia Mattock

Water is continuing to spout from the pavement and many residents have spoken of their shock.

One said: "I'm looking outside at a 25ft fountain of water which has been caused by something exploding in the pavement."

They said a road-sweeper lorry had been travelling around the area and a man had got out to remove a manhole cover.

"All of a sudden whoosh and there was this huge fountain of water. He (the man driving the road-sweeper) said it just blew up in my face."

On social media many said the burst occurred just before 3pm.

As of 4pm no engineer was onsite and the resident, who asked not to be named, said they were shocked at the lack of urgency.

"I think it's shocking when we're all being told supposedly there is a shortage of water and we are supposed to be saving it."

Whilst children continue to frolic in the fountain other residents have raised concerns about what will happen to their water supply.

The resident added: "There are no danger or warning signs for the traffic. If this goes on into the night it could be dangerous."

A Southern Water spokesman said: “We were unaware of the burst in Cedar Drive but, thanks to the West Sussex County Times reporting it, we immediately sent an inspector to site to investigate.

“We rely on our customers to help us spot leaks and bursts and would encourage anyone who does so to report them to us on 0330 303 0146.”