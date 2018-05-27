Video: Dozens of Volkswagens in Horsham for Plum Jam event

Dozens of VWs have arrived in Horsham town centre this morning (Sunday May 27) for the annual Plum Jam event.

Plum Campers have have brought their impressive display of over 120 classic Volkswagens for everyone to admire during the day.

Horsham Plum Jam 2018

The VWs started their cruise up from Shoreham early this morning, with the cavalcade passing through Henfield, Cowfold and Southwater en route to Horsham.

The vehicles will be on display until their departure at 3.15pm.

There are all manner of unusual uses for the vehicles, from a mini kitchen in the back of a VW Beetle to a campervan converted into a bar.

Commenting on the displays Plum says: “This year we have some absolutely stunning vehicles coming to the town centre and hope that the people of Horsham enjoy looking at all the different varieties and styles of these iconic vehicles.”