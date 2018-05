It was a damp reception for the several dancers who entertained the public on Saturday during the Horsham Day of Dance.

The rain meant that fewer people than usual turned out to watch the Broadwood Day of Dance which is now a part of the festival.

Horsham Day of Dance. Pic Steve Robards SR1813501 SUS-180513-162806001

However, those that did brave the poor weather were treated to plenty of enthusiastic traditional dance.

The festival included a preview to August’s Loxwood Joust yesterday (Sunday).