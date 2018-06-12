Video: Cricketing legend Sir Ian Botham flies into Mannings Heath for golf challenge

Former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham and European Tour golfer Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston swung by Mannings Heath last week as part of a charity golf challenge.

The pair were competing in aid of the Beefy Charity Foundation, which helps to fund projects relating to chronic illnesses and other challenges facing young people.

Sir Ian with Club Captain Roger Bridge. Pic Steve Robards SR1816001

The endurance challenge was being played over 18 holes, with each hole played in one of the 18 cricketing counties across the UK, and must be completed by the end of the day.

The ‘Beef v Beefy’ Challenge, which began at Rockliffe Hall in Durham and finished up at Johnston’s home club in north Middlesex, saw the pair travel to each of the counties by helicopter.

They began the day at 4am and it saw a 14-hour golf marathon take place as they arrived at Mannings Heath - the 12th stop - at 5pm, just under two and a half hours later than planned.

It was the second year they have stopped at the Hammerpond Road club, with Australia cricketer Shane Warne accompanying Botham in 2017.

This year, the front nine, which was played as a Texas Scramble, saw Johnson and his team finish edfive under par, while Botham was two over.

Our video/slideshow sees Sir Ian struggling in the rough along with photos from the visit.

See also: VIDEO: Investigation into blaze at country club to begin