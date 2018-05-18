VIDEO: Budding young pilot takes to skies... from his garage

It’s time to check the engines and make sure seatbelts are fastened as villagers get ready to take to the skies... in a teenager’s garage.

Harry Stanley-Jones has spent the last year-and-a-half creating his very own flight simulator in his garage in Billingshurst.

The 18-year-old has built a handmade, fully-functioning F22 Raptor cockpit and is now looking to open it up to budding pilots, for a charitable donation.

Harry said: “I think looking at the process of what it was to what it is now we haven’t done a bad job of it.

“For what we have done and the budget we have done it in we have made a pretty good effort on it.”

The teenager started the build back in December 2016.

He spent several months creating the cockpit for the stealth tactical fighter - modelling it completely out of wood - before moving onto the complicated process of installing the simulator.

With a little help the wiring has now been completed and Harry was very excited to be opening it up to the public.

He explained the reason behind giving up his free time to build the machine; “Most of my friends have had praise where they have done well in sport, for me this is something I can put my own self into and show what I can do.

“Not a lot of people know a lot about aircraft. It’s quite a unique thing to understand and work around aircraft.”

Harry first discovered his love for flying after visiting an air show in Popham more than eight years ago.

In 2014 he joined the Air Cadets - where he is currently a Sergeant - and has spent the last two years helping others use the flight simulator at their headquaters.

He is now looking to share that experience with others ,whether they are flying enthusiasts or just fancy having a go in the cockpit.

He said: “It was more of a case of sharing my experience with others in terms of flying and practising for when I go off to pilot school as well.”

The whole project has been completed whilst Harry studies at Northbrook College at Shoreham Airport. He is set to take on a flying scholarship next year with the aim of one day becoming an airline pilot.

Although there is no set cost for lessons Harry is looking for a donation which will go to the RAF Association.

To book visit www.sjsimflights.vistaprintdigital.com/