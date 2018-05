As works continue to progress on the new Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre the County Times was invited to have a sneak peak of the progress so far.

Work to create the £12.3m building to replace the current centre started in July last year.

Councillors and special guest celebrating at the Topping Out ceremony at The Bridge.

Now ten months on, the main structure is complete and the milestone was celebrated at a Topping Out ceremony last week.

