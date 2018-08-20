Victory for Partridge Green in fight over danger roads

Campaigners have been celebrating another win in a battle to stop a serious accident taking place in a village.

Hundreds of pounds has been donated to the Partridge Green Traffic Action Group as it fights for greater traffic calming measures in Partridge Green.

The group was launched earlier this year in a bid to combat ‘years of increased traffic flow, dangerous driving and speeding through the village’.

Village Cafe - a monthly community venture run by local churches - has donated £250 to the organisation and treasurer Nicky De Little said the group was delighted to receive the donation.

She said: “So many Partridge Green residents have a ‘near-miss’ story - from tractors mounting the pavement to children narrowly avoiding being hit by speeding vehicles as they cross the road - and our worry is that soon one of these will be a serious accident.”

The Village Cafe is a community project run by St Michael’s Church, the Weald Community Church and the Methodist Church every second Thursday of the month.

The donation will go towards creating vehicle-activated speed awareness signs after West Sussex County Council approved plans to reduce the speed limit along the B2135 Bines Road to 30mph.

An application has also been submitted by the group to the county council to create pinch-points along the High Street and Littleworth Lane, as well as reduce the roads to 20mph.

Nicky added: “We are so grateful to the Village Cafe for their donation towards the vehicle-activated speed awareness signs which we hope to purchase.

“West Sussex County Council has advised us that the earliest date we would see traffic-calming measures in place, should our application be successful, is 2020-21 - but we need to take action now.”

A county council spokesman said: “A Community Highway Scheme application has been submitted and is being assessed for consideration for potential inclusion in the 2019/20 Annual Delivery Programme for feasibility and design.

“If selected, West Sussex County Council will work with the Traffic Action Group to develop a suitable proposal that meets our policies and community aspirations, and, subject to resources, be programmed for delivery in a future delivery programme.”