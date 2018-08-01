Vicar set to leave Horsham after 11 years

Canon Guy Bridgewater, team rector and vicar of St Mary’s Church, Horsham, is to leave his post in November after 11 years.

He and his wife Jebs will be moving to the Diocese of Bath and Wells, where Guy has been appointed the next rector of Bath Abbey.

The exact date of his licensing and induction is yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be in late November.

Guy’s move was announced at St Mary’s on Sunday when churchgoers were asked to pray for him and Jebs in their move, and for the congregations of St Mary’s and Bath Abbey.

Announcing his departure, Guy said he and his wife had been “truly and wonderfully happy” in Horsham for the past 11 years, but he felt it was “time to make way for someone else to bring fresh wisdom and leadership, and a new set of pastoral and mission gifts.”