Veterans fly the flag to mark the RAF centenary

Royal Air Force 100 centenary events are going on throughout the UK in 2018.

At RAFA Housing Storrington some of the ex-RAF veterans laid on a cream tea for the veterans along with friends and local villagers which included local parish councillors from Storrington.

Among those attending were the Rev Katherine Windsor, vicar of St Mary’s Church, chair of Royal British Legion, Flt Lieutenant retired commanding officer 2464 Squadron Storrington ATC, Wing Commander John Bell DFC MBE LdH, 617 Buster Squadron Wing Commander Bryan Baker AFC ex Harrier pilot crew, and Burma Star veteran who is 98 years young James Robinson (very few of those men left today).

Chairman Alex Morrison-Cowan, ex-Vulcan bomber crew member, welcomed guests and warned that all airmen are great storytellers. Scones, cream and jam were served with cups of tea from the hard working ladies of the social group.

Memorabilia was on show and many tales were told. It was a great afternoon enjoyed by some 35 guests and new friendships were made.

Interest was shown to support further functions as part of the centenary year.

We hope in the summer months to have Pimms on the lawn and a game of boule.

In Battle of Britain Week it is hoped to stage a Brew for the Few event.