Veteran Crawley runner takes on 24-hour challenge guiding visually impaired friend

A veteran Crawley runner will take part in a 24-hour challenge guiding her visually impaired friend.

Pam Storey is fundraising for a big run at K2 Leisure Centre.

She hopes to raise £1,000 for Advance International Ministries UK to help children in Uganda.

She said: “I have been the race director of the Crawley track race - 6 and 12 hours - since 2006.

“In 2016 we added 24 hours and as I had planned to run another one at age 70 - I have done 15 - it seemed a good idea to run in my own race.

“This will be one of my biggest ever challenges as I am guiding my friend Paul Watts, a visually impaired runner, for, hopefully, the full 24 hours.

“It will be Paul’s first 24 hour race, the most he has ever run is 100km (62 miles).

“Please give generously to help our kids in Uganda to get a home and education.”

The Crawley AIM Charity 24 hour race is taking place on Saturday 13, Sunday, 14 April.

Email: pamstorey@tiscali.co.uk

Race website: www.crawley6and12hourraces.com

