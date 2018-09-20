Velo South organisers ‘monitoring’ weather warning for Sunday

Velo South faces a new threat with high winds and rain forecast for Sunday.

Tweeting yesterday evening, Velo South noted a yellow weather warning for Sussex and said it was ‘monitoring the situation closely’ but that ‘as things stand, the event is still going ahead’.

It added: “Please rest assured that the safety of riders, spectators and volunteers is our absolute priority and we will keep you up to date as things develop.

“We will issue a further update tomorrow via email, our social channels and on our event website.”

