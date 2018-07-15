‘Use water wisely today’ – Southern Water warns West Sussex

Southern Water is asking its West Sussex customers to use water ‘wisely’ today.

It says people should avoid washing cars and windows until the temperature cools down.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “We’re asking our West Sussex customers to use water wisely today to keep taps flowing across our region.

“As the temperature has risen again so has the demand for water.

“We’re asking customers to use water wisely in the garden, avoid washing cars and windows until it begins to cool down.

“By making small changes you can make a big difference to the amount of water you use.”

