Urgent plea to blood donors

An urgent appeal has gone out for blood donors to come forward and give blood in Horsham tomorrow (March 10).

NHS Blood and Transplant is asking volunteers to attend the extra blood donor session at Horsham Mobile Team Blood Team Base at Majestic House, Blatchford Road, Horsham, from 9am to 1pm.

A spokesman said: “The freezing weather and snow has stopped many people donating and led to session cancellations in different parts of the country. This has meant we have not been able to collect as much blood as planned and we have arranged some extra donation sessions.

“Attendance by appointment is strongly recommended but you can contact our information line to see if walk-ins are available.Please call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk to book an appointment.”