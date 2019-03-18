Upper Beeding pupils spend day sowing seeds at Sussex Flower Farm

Primary pupils were welcomed to Sussex Flower Farm to sow seeds as part of the Chanctonbury Challenge.

A group from Upper Beeding Primary School are taking part in the project, which is designed to aid children in their transition to Steyning Grammar School, and provide them with fun opportunities for learning away from the classroom.

Pupils learning how to sow seeds at the farm

The children spent time on the farm, on the Wiston Estate, just north of Steyning, to help with the day to day garden jobs, and to sow seeds which they will harvest later in the year.

Julia Francis, year five and six teacher and forest school leader, said: “Our children and some pupils from St Peters, Henfield, were greeted by Shelley and Jeremy from the farm, and some year-ten Steyning Grammar pupils who are helping with the challenge.

“The children had to weed the beds, and sow and plant a range of seeds, and absolutely loved being outdoors. Shelley even made them a yummy vegetable soup from the produce that she grows on the land.”

Pupil Lailah Osborne explained: “This was the best challenge so far as I liked being outside, and I can’t wait to come back in the summer to see what has grown.”

Staff said the children were all confident to speak with the other children and were pleased with the help from the year-ten pupils who guided them in their activities.

Julia added: “Upper Beeding children are already looking forward to the next part of the challenge - a music workshop delivered at Steyning Grammar School.”

