Upper Beeding pupils performing at London’s O2 in pictures

Children from Upper Beeding Primary School travelled to the O2 arena in London for the annual Young Voices concert.

The children sang and danced the night away in an 8,000-strong choir, performing songs including an American medley, Any Dream Will Do and Michael Jackson song We are the World. Read more: Upper Beeding pupils sing alongside thousands at London’s O2 for Young Voices concert

Pupils from Upper Beeding Primary School took part in the Young Voices concert at London's O2 Arena

