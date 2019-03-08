Upper Beeding pupils enjoy spring activities including trip to British Wildlife Centre

Pupils from Upper Beeding Primary School have been enjoying a wide range of exciting activities throughout the spring term.

Ten year-six girls felt lucky after being asked to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at The Towers School, also in Upper Beeding.

The girls were put into groups Apollo and NASA with other girls who had been invited to take part in the science, technology, engineering and maths day.

Julia Francis, year five and six teacher, said: “Throughout the day the girls focused on all things space. Discovering what it would be like to be an astronaut, the distance of planets, how to make rockets fly into space and even launching one of their own, eating space related food and creating some beautiful art work on the planets.

“The girls had a fantastic day and have set their sights high on becoming astronauts themselves.”

Key stage one children have also been having fun out of lessons, taking part in the Shout It Out book awards where they read four new story books and vote online for their favourite.

Debbie Gilpin, key stage one leader, said: “Upper Beeding Primary School is fortunate to be able to participate in these awards annually because they enable the children to hear four new books and to read purely for enjoyment and pleasure.”

The authors of the chosen books particularly like to win this award as the stories are voted for by children rather than by adults.

Steyning librarians Pat Southen and Beverley Kinahan gave up some time to go into the school and do interactive activities to find out what the children know about each book, characters, setting, story and then read the books to the group.

Pupils had the opportunity to see British wildlife up close on a visit to the British Wildlife Centre in Lingfield, Surrey, as part of the key stage one nocturnal animals topic.

Debbie Gilpin said: “The rain did not dampen their enthusiasm and a fantastic day was had by children and staff. Children were able to have the opportunity to see British wildlife up close as well as meeting nocturnal animals such as foxes, badgers and owls.

“Each class were allocated a guide for the day. They were very knowledgeable and could share this knowledge with the children. All children had a fun and educational day.”

The children in reception’s China Class were not left out of the fun and had a great time celebrating Chinese New Year.

They dressed up in Chinese clothes, tried out Tai Chi, paraded a Chinese dragon, and cooked and ate stir fry.

Hannah Beadle, class teacher, said: “China class also had some special visitors in to talk to them about Chinese New Year.

“Boarders from Steyning Grammar School spent the morning with the children and told them all about their special celebrations and customs. It was a very special day.”

