Upper Beeding pupils dance through their lunch break on Red Nose Day

Four friends from Upper Beeding Primary School spent their lunch break dancing to raise money for Comic Relief.

The girls decided on Tuesday they would hold a dance-a-thon on Red Nose Day and by this morning, just three days later, they had raised 10 times their target of £50, before their dancing even started.

Alma, Jess, Lily and Annabelle, from Upper Beeding Primary School, organised a Dance-A-Thon during their lunch hour on Red Nose Day with more than 40 children taking part, even eating their sandwiches while dancing. So far, the Dance-A-Thon has raised nearly �500 for Comic Relief. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ubdance-a-thon

It was all their own idea and Alma, Jess, Lily and Annabelle spent their whole lunch hour today dancing - even eating their sandwiches while doing so.

Mum Eleanor Gloster said: “They have done it all themselves.”

More than 40 children joined the Upper Beeding Dance-A-Thon, just one of many activities organised by pupils and teachers at the school for Comic Relief.

The girls said they were ‘hot but happy’ and ‘very excited they had raised so much money for this wonderful charity’.

Jess added: “Dancing non-stop for a whole hour might sound easy but it is very tiring.”

Teacher Corrine Wellby helped supervise the dance-a-thon and said she was very proud of the girls.

She added: “They have done all the organising, designing posters and encouraging pupils to join in.”

The girls would like to raise as much as they can. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ubdance-a-thon to make a donation.