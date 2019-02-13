Upper Beeding and Henfield pupils take ‘heart-warming’ trip to care home

Pupils from Upper Beeding and Henfield met with some elderly care home residents for an afternoon of reminiscing.

Groups from Upper Beeding Primary School and St Peter’s Primary School in Henfield took a trip to Red Oaks Care Home, Henfield, as part of the Chanctonbury Challenge.

Making new friends during the care home visit

This was part three of the challenge, an annual locality project created by teachers to encourage children to work together in a range of activities which will extend opportunities for creative thinking.

The children found out about the residents’ lives and looked at the special items they had brought in, which included photographs, ornaments and medals.

After lots of discussion, asking questions and looking through booklets all about the residents, the afternoon culminated in the children producing a PowerPoint on the computers about the life of one of the residents.

Rachel McCauley, IT leader, said: “The children came away from their afternoon feeling uplifted and they thoroughly enjoyed the time they spent with their new found friends.

Pupils learned from residents at Red Oaks Care Home, Henfield

“It was heart-warming to watch both the children and residents build a relationship together in such a short space of time and see two generations get on so well together.”

The next part of the challenge will be at the Flower Farm in March.

