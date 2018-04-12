UPDATE: Village homes left without power

More than 1,000 homes are being reported to be still without electricity following a power cut just after 8am this morning.

Originally around 1,442 homes were affected at Wickhurst Green, Broadbridge Heath, following a problem with an underground cable.

UK Power Networks said earlier today that most customers had their power restored by 9.26am with only six homes left without electricity.

But a local resident has told the County Times this afternoon: “There are still around 1,000 homes in Wickhurst Green without power since 8.11am.”

A UK Power Networks spokesman added: “This is a third party cable damage on a private electricity network. The repairs and restoration of supplies is the responsibility of a private network operator.

“Two customer supplies, serving this network, remain isolated while the owner of that network repairs the damage.”