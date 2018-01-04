UPDATE: Tree brings down power line

Engineers from UK Power Networks are currently working to restore electricity after a tree was blown onto an overhead power line in Crawley this afternoon.

Information on the energy company’s website gives an estimated repair time of 7.30pm to 8pm tonight, with around 50 homes affected in the RH11 area.

The tree came down in high winds in Rusper Road, Ifield, and police attended the scene.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “For safety reasons we isolated some electricity supplies in the area at 3.19pm and engineers are currently working to restore power quickly and safely.”