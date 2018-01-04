UPDATE: Traffic lights fixed at town centre junction

Traffic lights which were out for several hours at one of the town centre's critical junctions have been fixed .

Lights at the four-way junction along Albion Way, outside the Y Centre in Horsham, broke earlier this morning (January 4).

Traffic lights out in Albion Way

The blackout led to several traffic problems and also caused issues for those trying to cross the busy junction.

The West Sussex County Times contacted West Sussex County Council about the problem and the lights were restored at about 11.30am.

A council spokesperson said: “This has been looked at as a matter of urgency, the fault has now been rectified and the signals are fully restored.”