UPDATE: Thousands left without power in village

Thousands of homes were without power after builders damaged a village electricity cable.

More than 2,500 properties were cut off from the grid as an underground cable was damaged in Broadbridge Heath on Thursday morning (April 12).

UK Power Networks said 1,442 homes on its network were without power from about 8.10am.

Engineers were sent and power was restored to all but six customers more than an hour later.

The electricity provider said two of the six remaining customers were private network providers, supplying electricity to further homes in the village.

The damaged cable belonged to one of the providers ESP Utilities Group which said a further 1,109 homes were without power on its network.

A spokesman for the company said electricity was restored to some properties by 7.45pm with all houses online by 8pm.

“Somebody was doing building work and cut through a cable,” the spokesman added. “We apologies to everybody for the inconvenience.”