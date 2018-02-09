UPDATE: Staff shock over bowling alley fire

The manager of a Horsham bowling alley has spoken of his shock after a fire broke out in the building earlier this morning (February 9).

Three crews were called to MFA Bowl, in Albion Way, at about 7.30am to battle a blaze in a storage room.

Firefighters fought the flames with two hose reels and a water jet and the cause was treated as an accident.

Despite the shock, centre manager Kieran Loville said the incident did not stop staff from opening at 10am as normal.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock this morning but these things happen. Fortunately everyone was fine, there was no injuries and no damage.

“We are still 100 per cent running, we didn’t let it hinder our opening.”

The fire service said the blaze was started by an electrical fault.

