UPDATE: Police appeal after baby girl dies in village crash

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information following a horror crash in Wisborough Green in which a baby girl died and a boy was left fighting for his life.

Officers said the two children – both from Pulborough – were travelling in a Mazda car when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa at Newpound Common on Wednesday evening (January 10).

The 7-month-old girl was rushed to Worthing Hospital, where she tragically died.

The boy, 5, suffered life-threatening head injuries and was airlifted to St George’s Hospital at Tooting.

A 27-year-old passenger in the Mazda sustained serious leg injuries and was also taken to hospital in London. The 31-year-old driver of the Mazda suffered minor injuries. Both were from Pulborough.

The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man from Pulborough, sustained serious chest injuries and was taken to Worthing Hospital.

The road was closed for nearly six hours following the crash at about 4.20pm.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 quoting Operation Gilford or report it online.