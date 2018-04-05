UPDATE: Man’s body found in church grounds

The body of missing man has been found in the grounds of a church.

Several officers including forensic investigators were called to the New Life Church in Furnace Drive, Crawley, at 9.50am.

The body of a 91-year-old man, who was reported missing earlier that morning, was discovered in the grounds.

An eyewitness said police were scouring the grass outside the church and had been searching dustbins as they investigated the incident.

Officers said the pensioner suffered from dementia and its believed he suffered minor injuries after falling.

Police said there was no suspicious circumstance surrounding his death and the coroner has been informed.