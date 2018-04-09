UPDATE: Man rescued from car after Wisborough Green collision

A man was pulled free of a car by firefighters and treated for a broken leg following a collision in Wisborough Green on Friday, emergency services have confirmed.

Firefighters from Billingshurst and Horsham were called to the three vehicle crash at around 6pm on the A272.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A heavy rescue unit was called into extricate a man from one of the cars and treated at the scene by paramedics, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

An air ambulance was called in to assist, but the man, who had suffered a leg fracture, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital via land ambulance, with the air crew providing an escort, SECamb confirmed.

Police said the 26-year-old man from London had been driving a Toyota Prius when it was in collision with a Mercedes driver and Tourage.

Both of the other drivers suffered minor injuries, police added.

