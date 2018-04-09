UPDATE: Man rescued from car after Wisborough Green collision

A man was pulled free of a car by firefighters and treated for a broken leg following a collision in Wisborough Green on Friday, emergency services have confirmed.
Firefighters from Billingshurst and Horsham were called to the three vehicle crash at around 6pm on the A272.
A heavy rescue unit was called into extricate a man from one of the cars and treated at the scene by paramedics, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.
An air ambulance was called in to assist, but the man, who had suffered a leg fracture, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital via land ambulance, with the air crew providing an escort, SECamb confirmed.
Police said the 26-year-old man from London had been driving a Toyota Prius when it was in collision with a Mercedes driver and Tourage.
Both of the other drivers suffered minor injuries, police added.
