UPDATE: Lidl ‘delighted’ to be planning new Horsham store

International supermarket chain Lidl has spoken of its delight to be planning a new store for Horsham.

The German retailer announced today (May 25) it had submitted plans to build a new store at the site formerly home to Dreams in Foundry Lane.

It is set to create a ‘modern high quality building’ which will offer 1,800 different product lines to shoppers in the town.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, James Mitchell, said: “We are delighted to be proposing a new store in Horsham, which marks another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme.

“We’ve seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Horsham.”

