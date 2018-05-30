UPDATE: Horsham shoppers’ joy over plans for new Lidl

Horsham shoppers have expressed their delight over the news international supermarket chain Lidl is planning to open a new store in the town.

The German retailer announced on Friday it had submitted plans to Horsham District Council to build a new store in Foundry Lane.

It is set to create a ‘modern high quality building’ with 52 parking spaces and around 40 new jobs.

The news has been met with glee by many residents with scores of positive comments on the County Times Facebook page.

Mike Tunstall said: “Pleased to have another food retailer on this side of town. Less driving down that drag strip to go to the main supermarkets.

Alan Wickens said: “Brilliant News about time” while Helen Stepney simply said: “Yes please hope we get one.”

Jill Elliott agreed saying: “Brilliant news more jobs and another choice for us.”

Cathy Munday added: “About time! A shop we really want!”

However some concerns were raised over the size of the car park and traffic near the roundabout.

Angela Carusone said: “About time & a great location.. But only a car park capacity of 52 spaces, including 3 disabled and 2 parent & child spaces. Free parking and cycle parking also provided.”

Naomi Dale agreed saying: “Hope they sort out adequate parking as I’m sure it will be popular.”

Dan Eastman added: “Need to sort that junction out.”

The company sent letters out to residents in the town asking for feedback on the plans and has also launched a petition.

