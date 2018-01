Firefighters battled a car fire along a village road this evening (January 16).

Crews were called to the blaze on the Chanctonbury Ring Road between Washington And Steyning at about 5.50pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

The blaze is being treated as an accident and the incident has been left with the police.