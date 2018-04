Firefighters battled a blaze started deliberately in Southwater this afternoon (April 11).

Crews rushed to the A24 after a fire was started in a wasteland off the dual carriageway close just after 1.10pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said a pile of rubbish was also alight during the incident.

Firefighters used two hose reels to fight the flames. They were extinguished and crews left the scene at 2.10pm.

The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately, the spokesman added.