UPDATE: Firefighters called to Horsham town centre

Firefighters were called to Horsham town centre to tackle a fire in a restaurant.

Three fire engine were called to a unit in West Street at about 1.40pm this afternoon (April 4).

A spokesman for the fire service said a small fire started in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

It was originally reported a plug socket had overheated and smoke had been seen issuing out of the building.

The fire was out by the time crews arrived but the electricity in the building was isolated, the spokesman added.

It was believed to have been started accidently and crews let the scene just after 2pm.