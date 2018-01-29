UPDATE: Firefighters called to Crawley Hospital

A department at Crawley Hospital has reopened after reports of a fire in the building this morning (January 29).

The fire service said six crews attended the incident relating to an X-ray machine on the ground floor just after 9.30am. Several specialist appliances were also sent to the scene.

Ian Mackenzie, director of information and facilities, Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “The fire alarm at the CT department, Crawley Hospital was activated this morning (29 January 2018), after a member of staff reported the smell of burning. As a precaution the department was evacuated. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tested the department with heat sensors, no unusual heat activity was detected. The department has reopened.”

The incident has been left with on-site engineers and crews left the scene at 9.50am, the service added.