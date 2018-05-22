UPDATE: ‘Devastation’ as Wabi announces shock closure

Scores of residents have been left ‘devastated’ by the shock news a popular Horsham bar and restaurant will be closing this weekend.

Contemporary Japanese eatery Wabi has confirmed its premises in East Street will be shutting on Sunday (May 27).

The owners have sold the building to British pub chain Brewhouse Bar & Kitchen Group, with the site expected to be turned into a gastro-style pub.

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page Malcolm Eade said he was ‘devastated’ by the shock news of the closure.

Karen Thompson agreed saying: “All at Beauty Secrets are very sorry to hear this.”

Warren Fiveash said: “My wife and I had our first ever date here so this is very sad!”

Jane Malcolm Titley said: “Very sad news. The best cocktails in Horsham. Great food too. It will certainly be a loss.”

Rebecca Mist simply said ‘Noooooooo’ whilst Paul Blackman added: “Gutted! Love that place.”

Wabi is one of several traders which have withdrawn from East Street over the past few months.

Strada closed its popular restaurant in January whist Marion de Montfort and St Catherine’s Hospice also closed their stores earlier this year.

French Brasserie Cote has been closed since September last year following a devastating fire and Horsham Matters withdrew from the street.

However, dessert and diner Rockafellas is set to open in the former St Catherine’s Hospice unit and Brock Taylor has expanded into an empty unit next door to its current site.

Nearby Piries Place is also undergoing a multi-million pound redevelopment which is predicted to bring more footfall to the area when works are completed next year.

What do you think? Send your views to ct.news@jpress.co.uk

Related stories: UPDATE: ‘It was an offer we could not refuse’... Wabi owners speak out over closure

VIDEO: Horsham’s Wabi announces sudden closure

The latest on the Piries Place redevelopment

Councillors approve ‘bold’ designs for new Horsham car park