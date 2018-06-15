UPDATE: Cottesmore speaks of future after devastating blaze

A popular golf and country club is looking to build a ‘bright new future’ after being badly damaged in a devastating blaze.

Fire crews battled through the night as a fire ripped through Cottesmore Golf and County Club in Buchan Hill, Pease Pottage, on Monday (June 11).

Dozens of people were evacuated as ten fire engines helped fight the flames, which destroyed half of the club house. No-one was injured.

Since the blaze there has been an outcry of support on social media.

Johnny Porter, Cottesmore’s general manager, said: “The family and I are devastated but we feel so relieved that no one was hurt.

“We have had overwhelming support from members, guests, friends and family and received hundreds of emails and messages on Facebook. We can’t thank you all enough for this incredible support.”

The popular venue was due to host multiple weddings and receptions, including one for a firefighter who helped put out the blaze. {{https://www.wscountytimes.co.uk/news/firefighter-battles-blaze-at-own-wedding-venue-1-8535448|Read more here|Read more here}

However, Mr Porter said the damage had meant the country club was forced to cancel many of these.

He said: “We feel desperately sad for all of the weddings booked in this year. They are all being contacted to arrange a full refund.

“Our heartfelt thanks and appreciation goes out to our staff, who rose to challenging conditions with great courage, and to both the West Sussex and Surrey Fire and Rescue services, whose professionalism and dedication is exemplary.

“The golf course is in superb condition and we want to get members and visitors out there as soon as possible. And we have guests in the self-catering lodges right now, that’s business as usual.

“We are committed to rebuilding a bright new future at Cottesmore.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

