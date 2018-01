A road near Horsham was partially closed due to an accident earlier this afternoon (Saturday, January 20).

The A281 in Guildford Road experienced delays and queuing traffic following the incident, which was first reported just after 2.15pm.

The accident happened on the road eastbound between the B2128 Church Street and Rowhook Road, close to the Furnace Lakes Fishery.

The incident has now been cleared and the road reopened to traffic a short while ago.