UPDATE: Break-in at town centre jewellers

A thief who smashed his way into a town centre jewellers fled with around £3,000 worth of cufflinks.
The thief broke through steel shutters at Horsham’s oldest jewellers - Trelfers in East Street - before smashing through the shop’s plate glass front door at around 6.40 on Sunday morning.
He stole 14 pairs of mixed gold and silver cufflinks, as well as an air ambulance charity box thought to contain around £100.
Shop owner John Cox said: “Stealing the ambulance charity box was the most upsetting.”
He said the break-in “comes with the territory. It could have been worse. All customers’ goods are always in the safe. Anything in the shop is what we consider low-value.”
He added: “We have been here as a family for 52 years and this is only the third insurance claim, and the first time anyone has broken in.”
John and his wife Pauline - who were alerted to the burglary by their shop’s alarm monitorying system - later took to social media to thank police and the public for their support, posting on-line: “Thank you Horsham for your concern, very much appreciated.”
CCTV images from the time of the break-in at the shop have been handed over to police. A spokesman for Sussex Police said they were appealing for information. “Any witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 268 of 08/04.”
l John and Pauline were dismayed to discover that a traffic warden had issued them with a parking ticket as they left their car in a loading bay when arriving at the shop straight after the break-in.
They had left a note on the car’s dashboard outlining why they were there.
However, John was informed by Horsham District Council in a letter yesterday that the penalty was being cancelled.