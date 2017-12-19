UPDATE: 150 bin collections missed across district

Scores of bins were due to be emptied across the district today (December 19) after 150 collections were missed last week.

Horsham District Council has apologised after ‘operational difficulties’ saw them miss household waste collections from 32 streets.

The collections were due to be completed throughout today and households were advised to leave their bins out by 6am.

A council spokesperson said: “The council apologises for any inconvenience caused to residents and would like to assure them that additional resources have been arranged to collect any missed bins today.

“Horsham District Council makes over 100,000 collections from households every week and we endeavour to provide an excellent service which is valued very much by our customers, which on this occasion could have been better.”