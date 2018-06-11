Two-year work to upgrade M23 near Gatwick to start soon

An upgrade to the M23 motorway near Gatwick Airport starts soon.

Highways England says that the two-year project will start on Monday June 18, and it will result in huge benefits for drivers travelling through the area.

The work will be carried out between junction 8 at Merstham and junction 10 at Copthorne and, when finished, will see the motorway expand from three to four lanes to help ease congestion, provide safer journeys and allow for the introduction of advanced technology to improve traffic flow.

The agency says that the much-needed improvements are a priority on this particularly busy 11-mile stretch of road near Gatwick Airport.

The project has been carefully planned to try to minimise the impact for drivers as much as possible.

However, due to the amount of construction that needs to be carried out, drivers should expect some disruption with minimal delays.

During the two-year project the motorway will be subject to narrow lanes with reduced speeds, and will require occasional lane closures and full overnight closures at various times during the construction period.

Alternative routes and diversions will be introduced to help ease traffic flow.

Highways England is responsible for the project and has appointed Kier to carry out the construction work, which is due for completion in March 2020.

West Sussex County Council is working closely with Highways England to ensure residents are aware of the work being carried out, and know where to go to find out the latest information.

This upgrade is part of a national programme known as ‘smart motorways’ managed by Highways England, a technology-driven approach to the use of motorways, increasing capacity and relieving congestion while maintaining safety.

Residents are being advised to allow extra time when travelling in the area and to check for travel updates before they set off on journeys.

For up-to-date information about the work visit the Highways England website, www.highwaysengland.co.uk and search M23 under the ‘Road Projects’ section. Residents can also call 0300 123 5000 or 07592116175 to find out more.