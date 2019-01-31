Two-year driving ban for Crawley waiter

A Crawley waiter has been banned from driving after he was breathalysed by police and found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Police say that Radu Matei, 24, of Castlerigg Way, Maidenbower, was arrested in Worth Park Avenue, Crawley, on December 13 and charged with driving with 107mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 17, Matei was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge, say police.

Matei was arrested as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1 2018 to January 1 2019.

A total of 240 arrests were made in Sussex. Of these, 82 have since been convicted, say police. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.