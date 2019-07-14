Two puppies die and dozens without power in serious Crawley flat fire

Before 5am this morning, six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were sent to a block of flats in Gasson Wood Road, Bewbush, Crawley, and residents were evacuated. No-one was reported as injured in the fire, but two rescued puppies died, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on Twitter. Electricity was turned off in the surrounding flats, with West Sussex County Council tweeting that 130 people were without power. Crawley Borough Council set up a refuge area in the Civic Centre next to Crawley Town Hall for those affected. Crews now have the fire under control and are damping down the ground and first floor areas.

