Two motorbikers crash near Horsham due to oil leak and grain spillage

An oil leak caused two motorcyclists to crash near Horsham, the fire service said.

Fire crews from Horsham attended the incident on Shermanbury Road, Partridge Green at 5.20pm yesterday (August 6), a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed.

Horsham Fire Station said on Twitter: “E watch Horsham attending RTC involving 2 motorcycles, cause of accident oil leak and grain spillage.

“Please drive safely, luckily no one was seriously injured. Road made safe by crews.”

