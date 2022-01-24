Two cars leave the road after crash in Worthing

Two vehicles have been recovered from the side of a road in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Monday, 24th January 2022, 2:36 pm

According to traffic reports, Titnore Lane was closed both ways between the A27 and A259 after a crash this morning (Monday, January 24).

An eye-witness reported that both cars left the road after the collision.

Recovery work was still ongoing as of 1pm but the road has since reportedly reopened.

Titnore Lane was closed both ways between the A27 and A259 after a crash. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Two cars left the road after the collision. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Recovery work has been completed after the collision on Titnore Lane. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
