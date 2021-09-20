Two cars crash through fences in Mid Sussex

Cars crashed through fences in two separate incidents in Mid Sussex on Sunday afternoon (September 19).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:55 am
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:00 am
According to inspector Darren Taylor, police officers were called to Maypole Road, Ashurstwood at 4.30pm after a driver 'ended up crashing into some stationary cars' and 'then a garden fence'.

He added: "No injuries although the vehicle had to be recovered due to damage."

A second collision was reported on Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill at 5pm.

Inspector Taylor wrote on Twitter: "Vehicle left the road, went through a fence and ended up in some bushes.

"Once again, thankfully, no injuries but vehicle had to be recovered due to damage."