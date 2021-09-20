Police officers responded to two crashes in Mid Sussex

According to inspector Darren Taylor, police officers were called to Maypole Road, Ashurstwood at 4.30pm after a driver 'ended up crashing into some stationary cars' and 'then a garden fence'.

He added: "No injuries although the vehicle had to be recovered due to damage."

A second collision was reported on Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill at 5pm.

Inspector Taylor wrote on Twitter: "Vehicle left the road, went through a fence and ended up in some bushes.