Two cars crash through fences in Mid Sussex
Cars crashed through fences in two separate incidents in Mid Sussex on Sunday afternoon (September 19).
Monday, 20th September 2021, 8:55 am
Updated
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:00 am
According to inspector Darren Taylor, police officers were called to Maypole Road, Ashurstwood at 4.30pm after a driver 'ended up crashing into some stationary cars' and 'then a garden fence'.
He added: "No injuries although the vehicle had to be recovered due to damage."
A second collision was reported on Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill at 5pm.
Inspector Taylor wrote on Twitter: "Vehicle left the road, went through a fence and ended up in some bushes.
"Once again, thankfully, no injuries but vehicle had to be recovered due to damage."