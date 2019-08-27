Two car crash on major village road between Horsham and Crawley

One person was hurt in a two car crash on a major village road near Horsham.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to the collision on Forest Road, Colgate, at 2.05pm yesterday, August 26.
A spokesman for the service added: “Two fire engines and the heavy rescue tender from Crawley attended the scene. One person was handed into the care of SECAmb (South East Coast Ambulance Service).”
SECAmb has been approached for comment.
