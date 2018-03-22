Two arrested following ‘pigeon shooting’

Police have arrested two people for allegedly shooting pigeons with catapults in rooftop attacks.

The arrrests were made after officers were called to Railway Approach in East Grinstead on March 13.

Police say a 21-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, conspiracy to destroy or damage a property and having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

A 17-year-old boy from Edenbridge, Kent, was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, conspiracy to destroy or damage a property and having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

A police spokesman said: “Both have been released under investigation and the investigation continues.

“Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 47180012761.”