TV historian praises town’s museum

Top TV historian Dan Snow has given the thumbs up to Horsham Museum and Art Gallery.

Dan paid a surprise visit to the museum in Horsham’s Causeway yesterday before making an appearance last night at the Capitol Theatre for his show An Evening With The History Guy.

Historian Dan Snow

After visiting the museum Dan posted a message on Twitter: “I am incredibly lucky to live in a country where institutions like @HorshamMuseum exists. Local museums, often free, always fascinating.”

The museum later tweeted a reply to the television presenter thanking him for visiting and hoping that he would return.

The museum has previously been recognised as one of the most popular free visitor attractions in the south east.