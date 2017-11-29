Tributes to councillor’s ‘huge civic contribution’

Tributes are being paid to Honorary Crawley Alderman and Freeman Alan Quine, who has died at the age of 92.

Alan was life president of Crawley Conservative Association, and former Crawley Borough Councillor and Urban District Councillor.

A council spokesman said Alan “made a huge contribution to civic and community life in Crawley in many different fields, including as chairman of Crawley Council for Voluntary Service for many years, and as a governor of several schools, as well as serving on many other organisations within the town.

“His lifelong contribution to Crawley was recognised in 2012 when he was appointed as an Honorary Alderman and Freeman of the borough.”

Alan represented Northgate Ward on Crawley Urban District Council between 1969 and 1972, and then served as a borough councillor from 1976 until 1995, representing Pound Hill from 1976 to 1983, and then Pound Hill North from 1983 to 1995.

He was born in Forest Gate, London, to Herbert and Gladys Quine but was brought up by his aunt after his mother sadly died of tuberculosis when Alan was nine years old. His father, a merchant seaman, was frequently away.

He joined the RAF at the age of 18 and trained as a wireless/radar operator on Wellington bombers but never entereted active service as the war in Europe ended by the time he finished his training.

It was while he was in the RAF that Alan met his wife - Jean Taylor - whom he married in 1950. The couple moved to Crawley from Surbiton in 1955 and Alan commuted daily from Three Bridges to London until his retirement. The couple lived for many years in Grattons Drive, Pound Hill. Jean died in 2008 and Alan moved to Lanehurst Gardens ‘extra care’ accommodation.Daughter Carolyn said: “The staff at Lanehurst Gardens are brilliant, lovely, caring people and our family express our thanks to them.”

Outside of family, work and political commitments Alan was extremely active in the voluntary sector. He was also a member of Southgate Park and Grattons Bowls clubs, Probus and the Town Twinning Association. He had a keen interest in classical music and was an active member of St Nicholas and St Barnabas churches.

As well as his daughter Carolyn, Alan leaves son Timothy and four grandsons.

A funeral will take place at St Nicholas Church, Worth, at 2.30pm on December 6 followed by a reception at the Civic Hall.